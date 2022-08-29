Assam: Madrasa In Barpeta Allegedly Linked To Jihadi Outfits Demolished

The Barpeta district administration on Monday demolished a madrasa for allegedly linked to Jihadi activities.

The Shaikh Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda madrasa in the Barpeta district of Assam was demolished by the district authorities.

The madrasa was located at the Joshihatapara area in Barpeta. It was allegedly linked to proscribed organizations including Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

It may be noted that a Bangladeshi national named Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman, who had links to ABT, was behind the setting up of the madrasa in Barpeta in 2019.