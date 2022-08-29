Reliance Partners With WhatsApp To Bring In-App Shopping Through JioMart

Reliance Retail has collaborated with Meta-owned WhatsApp to bring customers the facility to order groceries on the messaging platform.

Through the collaboration, JioMart will be launched on WhatsApp allowing users in India, including first-time online shoppers to browse through JioMart’s grocery catalog, add items to cart and make payments, without having to leave WhatsApp chat, a joint statement informed.

Isha Ambani addressed the 45th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries where she presented on how to place online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments.

In a Facebook post, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat.”

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani said, “Our vision is to propel India as the world's leading digital society.”