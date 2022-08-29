Reliance Partners With WhatsApp To Bring In-App Shopping Through JioMart

Reliance Retail has collaborated with Meta-owned WhatsApp to bring customers the facility to order groceries on the messaging platform.
Through the collaboration, JioMart will be launched on WhatsApp allowing users in India, including first-time online shoppers to browse through JioMart’s grocery catalog, add items to cart and make payments, without having to leave WhatsApp chat, a joint statement informed.
Isha Ambani addressed the 45th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries where she presented on how to place online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments.
In a Facebook post, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat.”
Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani said, “Our vision is to propel India as the world's leading digital society.”
“When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp,” added Ambani.
Furthermore, the joint statement mentioned, “The JioMart on WhatsApp experience will revolutionise the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people's shopping experience.”
It may be noted that Facebook had in April 2020 announced plans to invest USD 5.7 billion to acquire 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.