PM Did Not Keep Promises: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's Scathing Attack

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday claimed that he did not fulfill any of the promises.

Criticizing the Modi-led government at the Centre, Pawar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) agenda was to keep smaller parties away from power. He was in Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Pawar said, “The Union government made several promises since the 2014 general elections, but it never fulfilled a single promise. The prime minister had promise house to every person in the country, but the government failed to fulfil it.”

The NCP chief also criticized the BJP claiming it used central probing agencies to further its agenda and break down governments in states to assume power.