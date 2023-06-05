Assam Man Arrested For Raping, Impregnating Minor Daughter & Forcing Abortion

Assam police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping, impregnating his minor daughter and forcing her to undergo a child abortion procedure.
The incident was reported from Dima Hasao district on Sunday.
According to reports, the accused man allegedly impregnated’ his minor daughter and took her to Karimganj for forcibly aborting the child.
Notably, the police also arrested a female health worker who allegedly assisted in the abortion.
The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by the victim last week. The accused has also confessed to the crime.
Last month, in a macabre act, a 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three individuals at Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district.
The three malefactors allegedly abducted the minor girl from the National Highway along Silchar city and gang-raped her in a secluded place.
After committing the heinous crime, the trio dropped her off at Sonai road and sped off. She was later spotted wandering on the road by a police patrol vehicle which brought her to the police station.
The trio has been identified as Sourabh Debnath, Sanjay Sutradhar, and Miton Das.
A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the three accused, police informed.