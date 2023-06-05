Assam Man Arrested For Raping, Impregnating Minor Daughter & Forcing Abortion

After committing the heinous crime, the trio dropped her off at Sonai road and sped off. She was later spotted wandering on the road by a police patrol vehicle which brought her to the police station.

The trio has been identified as Sourabh Debnath, Sanjay Sutradhar, and Miton Das.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the three accused, police informed.