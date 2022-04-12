Assam: Man Dies Of Electrocution In Duliajan Tea Estate

A tea garden worker was tragically killed after getting electrocuted at the New Dirial Tea Estate in Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.
The deceased had reportedly gone to chop firewood along with his wife when the mishap took place inside the New Dirial tea estate.
He came into contact with a 33,000 volt live wire which killed him instantly on the spot. The deceased has been identified as the tea estate’s Narayan Kisku of Gutibari Labour Line.
His body was recovered after a police team from the Tingrai Chariali Police Outpost reached the site of the incident.
The police sent the body for post-mortem to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in the Dibrugarh district.
A coworker of the tea estate said, "We came to know of the incident in the morning. Narayan Kisku had come to chop logs with his wife when he came in contact with the high-voltage wire."
"We express condolences on his demise at a time when Bihu is around the corner. We also appeal to the authorities that such an incident doesn't happen again," he added.