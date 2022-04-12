Assam: Man Dies Of Electrocution In Duliajan Tea Estate

A tea garden worker was tragically killed after getting electrocuted at the New Dirial Tea Estate in Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.

The deceased had reportedly gone to chop firewood along with his wife when the mishap took place inside the New Dirial tea estate.

He came into contact with a 33,000 volt live wire which killed him instantly on the spot. The deceased has been identified as the tea estate’s Narayan Kisku of Gutibari Labour Line.

His body was recovered after a police team from the Tingrai Chariali Police Outpost reached the site of the incident.