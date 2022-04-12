Andhra Train Mishap: 3 Assam Residents Among 5 Killed

Three of the five victims who were run over by a train in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam on Monday night, have been identified on Tuesday as residents of Assam.
They have been identified as Pasumantri Vajulu, Banishar Basumairy and Rashidul Islam, residents of Assam. Notably, the identities of the remaining two victims are yet to be established.
As many as five people were tragically killed after being run over a by a train in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night.
According to police, the five persons who died were from Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track when their train stopped due to a technical glitch. The Konark Express coming from the opposite direction ran over these people.
Some passengers of the Coimbatore – Silchar Express had stopped the train by pulling the chain after noticing smoke coming out in a compartment, between the Cheepurupalle and G Sigadam railway stations under Srikakualm district, police said.
The passengers had got down from the train and were waiting on an adjacent track when they were run over by the speeding Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark Express.
Five people had died on the spot, while one person suffered injuries in the incident. The bodies were taken to the government hospital in Vizianagaram town for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the injured person was rushed to the Government General Hospital at Srikakulam for treatment. The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel are trying to establish the identities of the remaining two deceased.
"Someone in Guwahati express had pulled the chain and the train stopped and five people got down and were crossing the track. At that time Konark express was coming in the opposite direction on the adjacent track, these people were hit by the train and died on spot,” Srikakulam Superintendent of police (SP) said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over death of passengers. He directed officials to take stock of the situation and provide the highest aid to the injured.