Andhra Train Mishap: 3 Assam Residents Among 5 Killed

Three of the five victims who were run over by a train in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam on Monday night, have been identified on Tuesday as residents of Assam.

They have been identified as Pasumantri Vajulu, Banishar Basumairy and Rashidul Islam, residents of Assam. Notably, the identities of the remaining two victims are yet to be established.

As many as five people were tragically killed after being run over a by a train in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night.

According to police, the five persons who died were from Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track when their train stopped due to a technical glitch. The Konark Express coming from the opposite direction ran over these people.

Some passengers of the Coimbatore – Silchar Express had stopped the train by pulling the chain after noticing smoke coming out in a compartment, between the Cheepurupalle and G Sigadam railway stations under Srikakualm district, police said.