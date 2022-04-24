Assam: Man Held For Having Links To Bangladeshi Jihadi Organisation

Manikpur police in Assam’s Bongaigaon arrested a person on suspicions of having links with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh based Jihadi organisation from Bhandara.

The person who was apprehended was identified as Syed Ahmed, aged 25 years.

The Superintendent of Bongaigaon police, Swapnil Deka said that the Ahmed was arrested after another detainee in the matter, Imran Hussain, mentioned about him to the police during interrogation. Police had arrested Hussain earlier on April 18.

Police also informed that bank passbooks, Aadhaar cards and documents “preaching jihad” were found from the possession of Ahmed.

Meanwhile, a third accused in the case managed to flee from the spot, the police informed.