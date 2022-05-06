J&K: Encounter Underway In Pahalgam, 2 Terrorists Killed

Jammu and Kashmir police informed on Friday that two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the area, police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”