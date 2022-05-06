J&K: Encounter Underway In Pahalgam, 2 Terrorists Killed

Jammu and Kashmir police informed on Friday that two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier today, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the area, police said.
Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”
Meanwhile, the encounter is still underway at Srichand Top (forest area) East of Batkoot in Pahalgam, reported ANI.
Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday had filed a charge sheet against three Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists, including two operating from Pakistan.
The SIA filed the charge sheet in a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court against Asif Shabir Naik, Shabir Hussain Naik, and Safdar Hussain.
The charge sheets had been filed against the trio for coordinating terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
The charge sheet has been filed in a case registered on November 7 last year and investigation was conducted over the last about six months, officials said.