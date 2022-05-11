Assam: Man Run Over By Train In Jamugurihat

One person was killed after coming under a train on Wednesday at Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district of Assam.
The incident took place at around 11 am at the rail tracks near Towbhanga in Jamugurihat.
Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased has not been established yet.
Jamuguri police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. They body has been taken into custody and they are trying to establish the person’s identity.
It may be noted that another person was killed in a train mishap yesterday at Sialmari near Bokola in Jamugurihat.