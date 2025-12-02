Assam: Man Shot and Injured Over Money Dispute In Kharupetia

An individual was shot and seriously injured in at Kharputia in Assam’s Darrang district on Monday night. The victim, identified as Munna Saha, was reportedly shot during a dispute over a financial transaction with local businessman Ananta Biswas.

According to sources, the conflict began when Saha had lent a sum of money to Biswas. The disagreement escalated on Tuesday night at Biswas’s jewellery shop, where arguments turned violent, eventually leading to gunfire.

Saha was struck in the shooting and immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent treatment.

Local police arrived at the scene soon after the incident. They recovered a 9mm pistol and two live cartridges from the shop. Ananta Biswas was then taken into custody for questioning while an investigation was initiated to determine the exact sequence of events.

Meanwhile, residents in the area expressed shock over the incident, noting that violence of this nature is rare in Kharputia.

