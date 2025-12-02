Assam: Suspected Militant Killed In Police Firing In Dima Hasao

Tension gripped parts of Dima Hasao district in Assam on Monday late night after an individual was killed in a police firing incident. The incident occurred at around 9 pm during a routine patrol operation.

According to reports, a police team was carrying out regular patrolling when an unidentified individual reportedly opened fire at them. In response to the sudden attack, the police retaliated to protect themselves. During the exchange of fire, the unidentified person was shot dead on the spot.

Sources have indicated that the deceased is suspected to be linked to a militant or insurgent group operating in the region. However, the identity of the individual has not yet been confirmed, and no official statement on his affiliation has been issued so far.

Soon after the incident, additional security forces were deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. A thorough search operation was underway to rule out the presence of any other armed individuals.

Further investigation is on.

Also Read: GMCH Negligence Forces Rangia Firing Victim to Return Home with Bullet Inside