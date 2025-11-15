Assam: Man Tricks Wife and Sells Newborn; Baby Rescued in Silchar

A case of newborn trafficking has come to light in Assam’s Silchar on Children’s Day after a woman alleged that her baby was sold without her knowledge.

According to reports, a woman from Shribhumi gave birth to a baby at Silchar Medical College and was later taken with the infant to a rented house in Madhurbond. Soon after, the child’s father told her they would be travelling to Shreebhumi’s Basab Bhawan.

However, unknown to the mother, the father and the stepmother allegedly put her in a bus and secretly sold the newborn to a family in Cachar, for Rs 40,000.

When the mother eventually learned what had happened, she rushed to Silchar Police Station and lodged a complaint. Acting on the FIR, police recovered the newborn from the family in Arkatipur and arrested Amir Hussain of Madhurbond, identified as a middleman who helped facilitate the sale.

Police said Amir Hussain played a key role in the deal along with the infant’s father and stepmother, both of whom are currently absconding. A manhunt has been launched.

Also Read: Children’s Day 2025: Significance, Heartfelt Wishes, and Inspirational Quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru