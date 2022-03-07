3rd Round Of Negotiations Between Russia And Ukraine Begin

Third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began on Monday in Belarus, informed the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
Belarus MFA tweeted, “Russia-Ukraine talks kick off in Belarus for the third time.”
Russia and Ukraine will discuss political and humanitarian aspects and a military settlement during the third round of official talks, according to the head of Russian delegation and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky reported ANI.
The first round of negotiations between the two nations was also held in Belarus in the Gomel region on February 28. Following the talks, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office had informed that the countries had identified priority topics on which certain decisions were outlined.
The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine over the crisis was held on March 3.
Notably, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.