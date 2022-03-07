India Not On List Of ‘Unfriendly’ Nations Approved By Russian Govt

The Russian government on Monday approved a list of countries that were ‘unfriendly’ with the nation and imposed sanctions against it following Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The list includes countries like the United States of America and Canada, the European Union (EU) states, the UK including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, and Gibraltar, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, and North Macedonia.

The list also included Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan, reported ANI.