India Not On List Of ‘Unfriendly’ Nations Approved By Russian Govt

Russian citizens and companies, along with the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles.
The Russian government on Monday approved a list of countries that were ‘unfriendly’ with the nation and imposed sanctions against it following Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The list includes countries like the United States of America and Canada, the European Union (EU) states, the UK including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, and Gibraltar, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, and North Macedonia.

The list also included Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan, reported ANI.

According to the decree, Russian citizens and companies, along with the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles, the government noted.

The temporary procedures will apply to payments in excess of 10 million rubles per month or a similar amount in foreign currency.

