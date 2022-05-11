Assam: Mass Joining in TMC in the Presence of Abhishek Banerjee

About a thousand workers and leaders from regional and national parties are expected to join Trinamool Congress (TMC), Assam unit on Wednesday (May 11) in the presence of party national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The party GS will begin his journey with a visit to Kamakhya Temple at 12.15 pm.

Banerjee will then interact with the party workers at ITA Machkhowa at 1.15 pm and later on the day he will inaugurate the party office in Guwahati.

State TMC President Ripun Bora said that the exodus of leaders and workers would be from the Aam Aadmi Party, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal and also from BJP and Congress.

“For the Assam TMC this will be the biggest exodus of workers and leaders. Our prime focus is to build the TMC with the support of leaders who are going to boost our party,” said Ripun Bora.

He, however, said the Congress is expected to be the biggest loser as most of the workers joining the party would be from the Congress. Bora himself is a former president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. Apart from him, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma are the two most prominent faces from the Congress in the northeast to join the TMC in recent times.

While Sushmita Dev has been entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the party affairs in Tripura, TMC sources said Sangma will help in expanding the party base in the tribal belt of Assam, close to the Meghalaya border.



