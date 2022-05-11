Bill Gates Tests Positive For Covid-19

Billionaire philanthropist and the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he was experiencing mild symptoms.
Gates took to Twitter to say that he was isolating himself until he was healthy again.
He wrote, “I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again.”
“I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care”, he wrote in another tweet.
It may be noted that Bill Gates has been a vocal supporter of pandemic mitigation measures and has spoken at large on the access to vaccines and medication for the poorer countries.
In October last year, the Gates foundation had announced that it would spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drug maker Merck’s antiviral Covid-19 pill for lower-income countries.