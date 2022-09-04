Ghulam Nabi Azad Likely to Launch His Party in 1st Public Meeting Since Resignation

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to launch a new political party in a meeting to be held at Sainik Colony in Jammu on Sunday.

This will be his first public meeting after quitting Congress which is scheduled for 11am today.

Last month, Azad’s close confidant G M Saroori had said that he will launch his own party and its first unit would come up in Jammu and Kashmir within a fortnight.

The former Congress leader had served as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005-08. He also served as Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Following Azad’s signal to launch a new party, several leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned from Congress.