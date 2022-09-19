Private Institutes Cannot Raise Fees At Their Will: Assam Govt

Turning its sights on malpractices by certain private educational institutes in the state, the Assam government on Monday announced that such institutes will not be able to increase fees at their convenience.

The government is tightening its grip on institutions that are “running businesses in the name of education”.

According to reports, any increase in monthly fees will be subject to the approval from a ‘Fee Regulatory Committee’.

Schools in Assam will now be required to notify the fee structure in each academic year. They will have to submit a report to the committee before finalizing the fee structure.