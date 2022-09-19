AASU Will Submit Report On Clause 6 Of Assam Accord: Atul Bora

Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora on Monday said that the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will submit a report on the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The Assam minister was reacting to the report submitted by the Biplab Sarma commission on the Assam Accord.

Bora said, “There is no need for the report to go to the Implementation of Assam Accord Department.”

He hoped that the agreement would be a success during his tenure.

The minister of Implementation of Assam Accord further said, “We have held discussions with AASU on separate occasions.”

“Discussions were held on every clause of the Assam Accord,” he added.

Bora further said that under the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a committee has been formed consisting of representatives of AASU and cabinet ministers.

He said, “AASU will submit a report on the sixth clause of the Assam Accord.”