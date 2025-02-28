Assam: Massive Forest Fire Engulfs Cachar’s Bhuban Hills Amid Pilgrimage

Cachar’s Bhuban Hills remain engulfed in flames as a massive forest fire continues to rage uncontrollably. The fire, which broke out near the Hanuman temple located approximately 6 kilometers atop the hill, has rapidly spread, consuming vast stretches of forested land.

The inferno began suddenly during the ongoing Bhuban Tirtha Mela, a three-day religious fair held annually on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The festival draws lakhs of devotees from across the country to the revered Shiva temple atop Bhuban Hill. However, the final day of the mela turned chaotic as flames engulfed the forested region, triggering widespread panic among the pilgrims.

Firefighting efforts by the police and fire brigade are underway, but the fire shows no signs of abating. Authorities suspect foul play, hinting that miscreants attending the mela might have deliberately ignited the fire.

While no casualties have been reported so far, the sheer scale of the disaster has left the region on edge.