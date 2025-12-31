Assam Minister Piyush Hazarika Accuses Congress High Command Over Karnataka Eviction Drive

Assam Minister Piyush Hazarika has raised serious allegations against the Congress high command over the recent eviction drive in Karnataka, criticizing the party’s intervention on social media.

Advertisment

The Karnataka government had begun evicting individuals in Kaggila Layout who were claimed to have come from Kerala. However, the Congress high command, led by KC Venugopal, reportedly stepped in, issuing directives that the evicted individuals be rehabilitated and compensated. Following this, the Karnataka government has temporarily halted the eviction drive and is preparing to provide settlement for the affected individuals. Doubts remain over whether all the evicted individuals are indeed citizens of Kerala.

Minister Hazarika drew parallels with Assam’s experience under Congress rule, alleging that the party had previously provided political protection to suspected individuals during eviction drives to safeguard its vote bank. In such cases, evicted persons were relocated, compensated, and granted rights despite public opposition.

Highlighting the political implications, Hazarika warned that the Congress narrative around Karnataka could influence Assam, where eviction drives are currently underway to protect forest lands, satra lands, and government property. Opposition propaganda, he noted, is attempting to create a perception that Congress would grant land rights to such individuals if it comes to power, potentially impacting local sentiments.

The minister also pointed out that during Congress rule in Assam, letters were sent to the central government requesting the inclusion of such individuals in the NRC, and proposals were made for their settlement, including Rohingya communities in Manmar, reportedly to protect the party’s vote bank.

Hazarika’s allegations underscore the intersection of politics and eviction policies, raising concerns over governance and citizens’ rights in both Karnataka and Assam.

Also Read: "Uma Chetry's Arrival Was Sudden": Pijush Hazarika Responds to Lurinjyoti Gogoi