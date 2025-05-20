Assam Minister Reviews Flood Control Works in Two Districts

Assam Minister for Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika, on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of key embankment repair and anti-erosion projects in Hatimura under Kaliabor subdivision of Nagaon district and Bonkowal in the Bokakhat constituency of Golaghat district. The visit was aimed at reviewing the status of flood mitigation works ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

Addressing the media at Hatimura, the Minister recalled the severe embankment breach at Kolongmukh near the Hatimura sluice gate during last year’s monsoon, when the Brahmaputra River inundated vast tracts of land, leading to large-scale devastation. He informed that in response to the breach, personnel from the Water Resources Department (WRD) had constructed a cofferdam using geo-bags, porcupines, and other structural materials, effectively reconnecting the two ends of the approximately 70-metre damaged stretch. Subsequently, geo-tubes were installed to strengthen the embankment and ensure long-term flood protection.

The Minister noted that WRD engineers are continuing with vigilant assessments to identify and address any remaining vulnerabilities in the area to avert public hardship during the monsoon. He also highlighted that dredging work is currently in progress to re-establish the natural flow of the Kolong River, which is expected to be restored over time.

The Minister was accompanied during the inspection by Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and local MLA Keshab Mahanta, as well as the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department.

Following the Hatimura review, the Minister visited Riri village in Bonkowal, where he assessed erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River. He instructed WRD officials to initiate immediate preventive measures to mitigate further damage. The Minister informed that a permanent protection project, covering around 850 metres and prepared under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) assistance, has already been sanctioned for the site. Estimated at a cost of Rs. 9 crore, this project forms part of a larger Rs. 300-crore allocation for Golaghat district and is scheduled to commence post-monsoon in December.

It may be recalled that the Bonkowal embankment also suffered a breach during last year’s floods. A temporary cofferdam was quickly constructed, and the damaged segment was reinforced using six geo-tubes. During today’s visit, the Minister evaluated the current status of the structure to ensure it remains secure in the months ahead.

Commending the Water Resources Department for its swift and effective response, the Minister acknowledged that the timely completion of flood protection measures had significantly reduced the impact on local communities. He also emphasised that the deployment of advanced materials like geo mega tubes has improved the structural resilience of embankments across Assam.

The Chief Engineer and senior officials of the Water Resources Department were present throughout the Minister's visit.