Assam Municipal Polls: EVM malfunction at Polling Station in Digboi

As voting for the municipal polls is underway across Assam, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) related malfunction have been reported from Digboi town in Tinsukia district.

The incident has been reported from polling station no 1 of Ward no 2 in Digboi.

The signature of the nominated Congress candidate, the agent’s signature and the seal number of the EVM are reportedly not matching.

The incident has created a tense situation among the voters at the polling station.

Polling officials are currently keeping the voting process on hold. They demand a replacement of the EVM.

One of the polling officers said, “We will start the voting only after we get a new EVM. We can sense a major political motive behind the EVM malfunction incident.”

Police officials and other authorities have arrived at the polling center. They are trying to bring the situation under control.

Notably, voting is underway across 80 municipal boards comprising 977 wards in Assam. The voting started at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm.

2,532 candidates are in the fray for the polls this time. Out of the 2,532 candidates, 57 candidates have won uncontested.

