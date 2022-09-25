Assam: Nagaon Woman Murdered By Unidentified Assailant

In a harrowing incident, a woman was cruelly struck to death by an assailant in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Harijan Colony in the Nagaon district. The bloodied body of the woman was found at her home.

The assailant reportedly struck her repeatedly with a machete killing her at her own residence. He came when the woman’s husband was not at home.

The deceased woman was identified as Buri Dutta. Her husband Raju Dutta was not at home at the time of the incident.

A relative of the family told reporters that he was informed about the incident after which he rushed there to find the bloodied body of the victim.

He said, “They have a small child, about seven or eight years old,” when questioned by reporters.

A neighbour said that the woman was on a call with her mother when her mother suddenly heard her fall after a loud sound. Concerned she immediately called a neighbour after which some of them rushed to her apartment.