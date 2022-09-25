Assam: Nagaon Woman Murdered By Unidentified Assailant

In a harrowing incident, a woman was cruelly struck to death by an assailant in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday.
According to reports, the incident took place at the Harijan Colony in the Nagaon district. The bloodied body of the woman was found at her home.
The assailant reportedly struck her repeatedly with a machete killing her at her own residence. He came when the woman’s husband was not at home.
The deceased woman was identified as Buri Dutta. Her husband Raju Dutta was not at home at the time of the incident.
A relative of the family told reporters that he was informed about the incident after which he rushed there to find the bloodied body of the victim.
He said, “They have a small child, about seven or eight years old,” when questioned by reporters.
A neighbour said that the woman was on a call with her mother when her mother suddenly heard her fall after a loud sound. Concerned she immediately called a neighbour after which some of them rushed to her apartment.
He said, “Upon reaching there we saw the entire place was spattered with blood. Her neck had clearly been struck with a sharp object. I immediately called in the police.”
“No we did not get hold of anyone, we don’t know who could have done this. The police are investigating,” he said in response to questions on the assailant.
Meanwhile, a senior police official said, “The incident took place at around 7.20 pm in the evening. According to what we have learned so far, the victim was with her child in the house. She was on a call when the doorbell rang. When she opened the door, the assailant struck her with a knife.”
“The murder weapon was left behind by the culprit, we have taken it into custody. So far, we have not come across any signs of robbery or indicating that the attack was planned with the intention to kill her. Further details will come forth when we proceed with the investigation,” the official added.