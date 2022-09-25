Lalu, Nitish Meet Sonia Gandhi In Bid To Unify Opposition Ahead Of 2024 LS Polls

During a press conference, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the BJP government at the Centre for rising poverty and unemployment in the country.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the RJD supremo met Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in a bid to unify opposition parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He further added, "We need to remove the BJP and have to save the country. For that, we all have to come together in a way we removed BJP in Bihar. We have had talks with Sonia Gandhi. She asked us to meet again after 10-12 days once the Congress party gets a new president".

When asked about the 2024 polls, Nitish Kumar said, "If all the parties form a coalition overpowering, defeating the Modi government in the elections won't be a difficult job and we are in continuous talks for the coalition by 2024 polls."

As per RJD sources, the meeting is important not only to strengthen the Opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 but also for various reasons as the party chief will seek assurance from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the 'unity of the opposition to agree for compromises'.

Lalu and JDU chief Nitish Kumar will further ask Gandhi for the right to approach the Opposition camp by meeting the leaders of regional parties who are politically distant from Congress to join the alliance.