Assam: Nephew Stabs Uncle to Death under Influence of Alcohol in Cachar

In a shocking incident, nephew killed his uncle under the influence of alcohol in Assam’s Cachar district on Wednesday night.
According to sources, the accused, identified as Ajay Murah, was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked and stabbed his uncle to death with a machete in Jirighat.
Following the incident, the police arrived at the scene and Ajay surrendered himself to them.
The body of the deceased, identified as Ranjit Murah, was sent for post mortem to Silchar Medical College.
Although the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the accused stabbed him under the influence of alcohol.
Meanwhile, the incident has caused a stir in the area.