Assam: Newborn’s Body Found Partially Devoured by Stray Dogs in Cachar

In a shocking and shameful incident, the body of a newborn baby was recovered in Assam's Cachar district, sources said. The body was discovered by passersby late on Saturday night while it was being devoured by stray dogs near a roadside thicket in Cachar's Dholai.

Spotting the dogs feeding on the infant's remains, they immediately chased the dogs away and managed to retrieve the body. However, by then, a significant portion of the body had already been consumed.

The incident sent shockwaves through the area as the news about the recovery spread. Upon being informed, the police arrived at the scene and sent the newborn’s body for medical examination.

Residents suspect that the mother may have abandoned the baby in the thicket. Locals have strongly condemned the act and demanded strict punishment for those responsible.