Mentally Disturbed Man Stabs Local to Death in Assam's Cachar

A shocking incident has occurred in the Borkhola area of Cachar district. A mentally disturbed individual has brutally stabbed a man to death with a knife.

The deceased has been identified as Simon Chimpli. According to reports, a local man named Debonchon Bandara, who is mentally disturbed, suddenly attacked Simon Chimpli with multiple stabbings.

As a result, Simon Chimpli succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the attack.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the location and apprehended the attacker, Debonchon.

The body of the deceased was recovered and sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem examination.

