Assam: NF Railway Cancels Several Trains Due To Non-interlocking works

Few trains which were short terminated/short originated due to Non-interlocking works and will be revised from Kokrajhar instead of New Bongaigaon, announced by Northeast Frontier Railway on Wednesday.

The trains include, Train No. 15703 New Jalpaiguri–Bongaigaon will short terminated/short originated at Kokrajhar instead of Bongaigaon and cancelled between Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon that will commence on August 25-30.

Likewise, Train No. 15704 Bongaigaon-New Jalpaiguri will short terminated/short originate at Kokrajhar instead of Bongaigaon and cancelled between Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon that will commence on August 26-30.

Earlier, several trains were partially cancelled in Assam due to dual lines and infrastructure development, announced by Northeast Frontier Railway on August 22.