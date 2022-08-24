Assam: NF Railway Cancels Several Trains Due To Non-interlocking works

Few trains which were short terminated/short originated due to Non-interlocking works and will be revised from Kokrajhar instead of New Bongaigaon, announced by Northeast Frontier Railway on Wednesday.
The trains include, Train No. 15703 New Jalpaiguri–Bongaigaon will short terminated/short originated at Kokrajhar instead of Bongaigaon and cancelled between Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon that will commence on August 25-30.
Likewise, Train No. 15704 Bongaigaon-New Jalpaiguri will short terminated/short originate at Kokrajhar instead of Bongaigaon and cancelled between Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon that will commence on August 26-30.
Earlier, several trains were partially cancelled in Assam due to dual lines and infrastructure development, announced by Northeast Frontier Railway on August 22.
The dual lines and infrastructure works will be done at New Bongaigaon, Bongaigaon, Chaprakata, Bijni stations of Rangia division.
Those trains include, 15934 Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express on August 26, 15626 Agartala-Deoghar Express on August 27, Train No. 15769 Alipurduar-Lamding from August 28-30, 15770 Lamding-Alipur Duar Intercity Express from August 28-30, Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express scheduled to leave on August 28, Dibrugarh-Haora Kamrup Express scheduled to leave on August 28, Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express scheduled on August 28 and several others.