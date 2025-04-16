Assam: NSCN(KYA) Cadres, Linkman Held with Arms in Charaideo

A joint operation conducted by the Assam Police and Assam Rifles along the inter-state border at Singlu pathar in Charaideo district has led to the apprehension of three individuals allegedly associated with the proscribed outfit NSCN(KYA).

Among those detained are two active cadres of the outfit—Longmah Konyak and Yangmah Konyak—along with a linkman identified as Pangkham Konyak.

During the operation, security personnel recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, a rifle, and four rounds of live ammunition from the possession of the accused. Additionally, cash amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh, extortion demand notes, and several incriminating documents were seized.

Interrogation of the trio is currently underway at the Charaideo Police Station as investigations continue into their alleged involvement in unlawful activities in the region.