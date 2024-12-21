Assam: NSCN-A Releases Abducted Sonari Businessman

Naga Militant group NSCN-A on Saturday released a businessman they had abducted from Assam’s Sonari last month. Moslek Ali was abducted by three to four armed assailants from Namtola, Sonari in the Charaideo district on November 25.

The abductors brought Ali on a two-wheeler and left him at a secluded place along the Assam-Nagaland border in Charaideo.

As per reports, the insurgent group had abducted him on charges of running a narcotics racket. The abductors had demanded a ransom amount of Rs 25 lakh for his release. They also warned of capital punishment for anyone found involved in drugs trade in the future.

Last month, the group had reportedly stormed into Ali’s grocery shop, assaulted him, and forcefully took him away in a car, firing a few rounds before fleeing.

Recounting the incident, Ali’s wife told reporters, “A group of three to four armed men entered my husband’s shop, assaulted him, and abducted him. My husband is a simple man with no enmity with anyone. I’m shocked as to why this happened. There were no demands made before the incident.”

