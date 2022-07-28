Assam: One Killed in Landslide at Margherita

A 20-year-old died in a landslide at Ledo 6 No line of Tirap Colliery at Margherita in Tinsukia district of Assam. The deceased has been identified as Subham Das.

According to sources, Subham Das died while he was carrying illegally procured coal. Sources informed that he was working for a coal mafia named Prabin Tanti of Ledo Tea Estate.

Subham was engaged by Tanti to illegally procure coal from the collieries.

Subham Das is the only son of Tapan Das, a daily wage labourer and a resident of 1 Number Coal para Ledo.

However, a resident claimed that after Subham had died in the landslide, the body was not sent for police verification or for postmortem as Prabin Tanti threatened his family to keep silent on the issue.

Subham’s dead body was cremated at Tikak Colliery Crematorium later without letting the authorities know anything.

“In the last few months many such incidents happened and many of the workers died stealing coals from collieries”, said a source.

“Like Subham, many school dropouts are associated with illegal coal nexus. To earn extra money the youths are stealing coal from collieries taking high risk,” said a teacher at Margherita College.