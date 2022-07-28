CWG 2022 Begins Today, 7 Assam Athletes set to Participate in Event

Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to kick-start in Birmingham on Thursday.

The sporting extravaganza will witness the participation of 72 countries, featuring more than 5000 athletes competing for a podium finish. The event will be held till August 8.

A 215-member Indian contingent which includes 111 male players and 104 female players will compete in 15 sports in Birmingham. With Neeraj Chopra giving missing to the games due to an injury, PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh will be India’s flag-bearer at Birmingham.

A total of seven athletes from Assam are participating in the sporting extravaganza this time.

The Assam athletes that participating in the games are Lovlina Borgohian and Shiva Thapa in boxing, Hima Das in athletics, Popy Hazarika in weightlifting, Tania Choudhury, Nayanmoni Saikia and Mridul Borgohain in lawn bowl.