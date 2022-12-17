Assam

Assam: One Nabbed with Huge Quantity of Drugs during NCB Raid

The narcotics department recovered Heroin, cannabis, narcotic tablets, cough syrups from the quarter.
One Nabbed with Huge Quantity of Drugs during NCB Raid
One Nabbed with Huge Quantity of Drugs during NCB Raid
Pratidin Time

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday nabbed one accused with huge quantity of drugs during raid in Assam’s Kamrup district.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Jitul Ali, was arrested during the raid carried out at the railway quarters of East Colony in Amingaon.

The narcotics department recovered Heroin, cannabis, narcotic tablets, cough syrups from the quarter.

The department also recovered a pistol.

It was established that Jitul used to identify himself as a CBI officer in the area.

Also Read
NIA Files Additional Chargesheet in Maoist Case of Assam

Earlier, the Guwahati Railway Police recovered cannabis weighing 130kg from Rajdhani Express.

The estimated price of the recovered ganja was estimated to be around Rs 15 lakh.

It is learned that the contraband was being transported from Dimapur to Bihar.

The ganja was recovered during an operation led by Prasenjit Das, Officer in-charge of Guwahati Railway police.

Also Read
Delhi: Father Throws 2-Year-Old Son from Building
Drugs seized
NCB Raid

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com