Assam: One Nabbed with Huge Quantity of Drugs during NCB Raid

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday nabbed one accused with huge quantity of drugs during raid in Assam’s Kamrup district.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Jitul Ali, was arrested during the raid carried out at the railway quarters of East Colony in Amingaon.

The narcotics department recovered Heroin, cannabis, narcotic tablets, cough syrups from the quarter.

The department also recovered a pistol.

It was established that Jitul used to identify himself as a CBI officer in the area.