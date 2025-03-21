Assam Opposition Rages Over BJP MP’s ‘Mini Bangladesh’ Remark on Dhubri

The political landscape in Assam has been rocked by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi’s controversial remark in the Rajya Sabha, where he referred to Dhubri district as a ‘mini Bangladesh.’ The statement has sparked a wave of criticism, with opposition leaders demanding strong condemnation from the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Advertisment

Congress Assam Chief Bhupen Borah launched a scathing attack on the BJP, stating that the party would not have made such remarks if AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal had won the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat. “BJP is in despair over Ajmal’s defeat, and their tears have not dried yet. This is a spontaneous outburst of frustration. If Dhubri is Bangladesh, then I recall Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament where he claimed, ‘Dhoond dhoond ke 40 lakh videshi ghuspetiya ko nikala’ (We have identified and removed 40 lakh illegal immigrants). The BJP is in power at both the Centre and the state, with complete control over security forces—why haven’t they acted on their own claims? Instead, they continue targeting Indian Muslims and branding them as immigrants because Ajmal lost,” Borah said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia (Congress), also slammed Trivedi’s remarks and called for an official resolution condemning them. “He has insulted the entire state of Assam. Dhubri is a land of many freedom fighters and luminaries. Our Assembly must formally denounce this statement and bring the matter to Parliament’s attention,” Saikia asserted.

During the Upper House discussion, Trivedi had claimed that the opposition refuses to accept the National Register of Citizens (NRC) due to political considerations. However, Saikia refuted this claim, emphasizing that the government has yet to notify the updated NRC. “He has made misleading statements. How can we tolerate such baseless rhetoric? The Assembly must act against him,” Saikia added.

AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam also joined the call for a resolution, questioning the government’s stance on Dhubri. “Does the government consider Dhubri part of Assam? If so, the Assembly should adopt a resolution against Trivedi,” he stated.

Although Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary initially indicated he would present his views on the matter, the discussion remained inconclusive as proceedings moved forward. The controversy, however, continues to fuel heated debates in Assam’s political circles, with opposition leaders vowing to keep pressing the issue in both state and national forums.