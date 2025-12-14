Assam : Over 20,000 kg of Poppy Seized at Badarpur Railway Station

The Central Customs Department on Saturday seized over 20,000 kilograms of poppy at Badarpur Railway Station, officials confirmed.

The contraband, packed in 34 large packets, was recovered from the Chirang–Sealdah Express following specific intelligence inputs.

The scale of the seizure has raised serious concerns about the use of railway networks for large-scale drug trafficking. Officials say the operation extended beyond the station when a Magic truck (AS 24C 5381) parked outside was found loaded with additional poppy.

The truck’s driver reportedly fled before authorities could apprehend him, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Customs officials estimate the market value of the seized poppy at over ₹50 lakh, with preliminary investigations indicating the consignment was part of an organised smuggling network involving multiple handlers and transit points.

“This seizure reflects a well-coordinated network operating via both rail and road routes. A thorough investigation has been launched to identify all those involved,” a senior Customs official said.