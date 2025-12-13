Guwahati: Deepor Beel Trees To Be Cut for Railway Bridge

The scenic Deepor Beel, a beloved wetland on the Guwahati’s outskirts, is set to lose much of its lush greenery. Over a hundred trees along the wetland are marked for removal to make way for a nearly five-kilometer-long elevated railway bridge.

Every day, visitors flock to Deepor Beel to enjoy its natural beauty (more so during winters), and the trees have long been an essential part of the wetland’s charm and ecosystem. The trees lining the banks not only add to its scenic charm but also play a vital role in sustaining the local wildlife. Many of these trees, however, have now been marked by the railway department and are expected to be cut down in the coming days.

Notably, the bridge project comes as a response to a longstanding problem. Currently, the existing railway line passing near the wetland had become a dangerous corridor for wild elephants. These elephants frequently crossed the railway tracks while moving to and from Deepor Beel in search of food, and over the years, this has resulted in the deaths of 15 wild elephants.

The Deepor Beel Conservation Society, along with local residents, had repeatedly appealed to the authorities to find a solution to prevent further casualties.

Hence, the railway department decided to close the existing line and construct a 21-foot-high elevated bridge along the route. The new structure is expected to allow safe passage for elephants and other wildlife, protecting them from train accidents while maintaining connectivity for rail transport.

While the new bridge will protect elephants and open up safer corridors, it comes at the cost of the wetland’s green cover. Locals and environmentalists are urging the railway authorities to explore alternative construction methods or mitigation measures that could somehow reduce the impact on the trees, while also preserve the wetland’s natural beauty.

