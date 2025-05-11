Assam Panchayat Poll Results Today, Counting Underway

The much-anticipated results of the Assam Panchayat Elections 2025 will be declared today, May 11, with counting of votes already underway across the state. Elaborate arrangements have been made at thousands of counting centres to ensure a smooth and secure process. The counting began at 8 AM and is expected to take several hours due to the use of ballot papers in the polling process.

The Panchayat elections were conducted in two phases — on May 2 and May 7 — across 27 districts, witnessing the participation of nearly 1.5 crore voters.

In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have already secured 21 Zila Parishad seats and 190 Anchalik Panchayat member seats unopposed, indicating a strong early lead.

The first phase of polling on May 2 was held in 14 districts: Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi. Voter turnout for this phase stood at an impressive 70.19%, with Majuli recording the highest turnout at 80.02% and Sonitpur the lowest at 61%.

The second phase, held on May 7, covered 13 districts: Dhubri, South Salmara, Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang. This phase saw over 91.31 lakh eligible voters, with as many as 29,608 candidates in the fray.

Given the sheer scale of the ballot-based election, counting is expected to be time-consuming. Security has been tightened at all counting centres, and state election officials have assured that the process will be conducted transparently and efficiently.