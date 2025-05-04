Repolling Underway Across Assam's Five Districts Amid Tight Security

As announced by the officials, repolling will take place on May 4 in 43 booths across five districts of Assam, where the panchayat elections were held in the first phase. These districts include 31 booths in Hailakandi, eight in Sribhumi, two in Lakhimpur, and one each in Golaghat and Majuli.

Re-polling is currently underway at 31 polling stations across Hailakandi district and at the Kachikata Adarsha ME School in Majuli, both under strict security arrangements to ensure a smooth voting process. Meanwhile, re-polling also began at two polling stations in Dhakuakhana: the 5th Bogoriguri Ward in East Dhakuakhana and the 8th Ward at Khajuha Tribal HS School in West Dhakuakhana.

In Hailakandi, the district administration, along with police forces, has been placed on high alert. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed at each polling station to maintain law and order. The repolling process began at 7:30 AM, with long queues of voters seen outside booths from early morning.

In Majuli, the repolling at Kachikata Adarsha ME School was triggered by a tense situation that occurred on May 2. Authorities have deployed heavy security, including police and paramilitary forces, to ensure peace. A total of 735 voters from Baruah Chuk, Gopalchuk, and Kathal Chapori are casting their votes again today.

In Dhakuakhana sub-district, re-polling began on Sunday at two polling stations: the 5th Bogoriguri Ward of East Dhakuakhana Zila Parishad and the 8th Ward of Khajuha Tribal Higher Secondary School in West Dhakuakhana Zila Parishad. Ordered by the State Election Commission due to election rule violations, the re-polling started at 7:30 AM. Initially, voters at the Khajuha station announced a boycott over allegations of political manipulation, but later rescinded the decision and participated in the voting process. The Khajuha station has 777 voters, while the Bogoriguri station has 809. Voters, including elderly residents, queued up early to exercise their voting rights.

