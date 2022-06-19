Assam Police Sub-Inspector Kills Himself In Jorhat

A sub-inspector of Assam Police posted in the Jorhat district of the state allegedly committed suicide on Sunday at the staff quarters.

The deceased has been identified as Bhupen Dihingia. He was the officer in-charge of the Chelenghat police station.

According to reports, the incident took place today afternoon when he came back to his quarters after lunch.

Officials said that Dihingia took his life by shooting himself with his service-pistol.

He was reportedly suffering from underlying health issues due to which he used to be unhappy.

A police team reached the site of the incident to find the body of the sub-inspector with a gunshot wound on his head.