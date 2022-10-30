Assam: Pijush Hazarika Distributes Cheques Under Microfinance Scheme

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday distributed cheques under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme in Tezpur and Biswanath.

Taking to Twitter, Hazarika informed that Rs 20,000 cheques were distributed to 560 beneficiaries in Tezpur under the scheme. He wrote, “In keeping with HCM @himantabiswa sir's election promise, cheques for Rs. 20,000 each were handed over to 560 beneficiaries in Tezpur today as part of the second phase of the Government of Assam's "Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021.”

In addition, he informed that the cheques will also go to 4,783 beneficiaries in Sonitpur district. Hazarika wrote, “These cheques will be distributed to a total of 4,783 beneficiaries from Sonitpur District.Hon'ble MP Shri @pallablochandas, MLA Shri Prithviraj Rava, the Deputy Commissioner, Vice Chairman of Amtron Shri Ritu Baran Sarma and other dignitaries were present.”