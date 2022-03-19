Assam: Police Arrest ULFA-I Linkman From Majuli

The Crime Branch of Guwahati Police apprehended a person believed to be a linkman for a senior functionary of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) on Saturday.

Tutu Bora, aged 38, a resident of Gormur in Assam’s Majuli district was arrested today in a major breakthrough. He was reportedly working with Ganesh Lahon to secure information on contractors working in Majuli.

He was involved in extortion and recruiting new cadres for the banned militant outfit.

Notably, this is the second arrest of a linkman of the banned organisation within a week after the arrest of one Amu Khan on March 15.