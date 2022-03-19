New Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Proposes 25K Govt Jobs

Following his swearing in as the new Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann’s government on Saturday passed a proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs in its first Cabinet meeting, the chief minister’s office informed.

CM Mann was quoted by ANI as saying, “The Cabinet has passed the proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments.”

In its promise before the elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had said that the unemployed youth in the state will be provided jobs after the formation of the government.

The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal had promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state, generate employment avenues, free electricity up to 300 units per billing cycle and also promised Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years, among other promises.

He had also promised that his government will be corruption-free and the drug menace in the state will be brought under control.

Mann had announced on Tuesday that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on Shaheed Diwas on March 23.