Assam Police Crack Down on Reckless Bikers, Seize Hundreds of Bikes

Assam police launched a stringent operation against reckless bikers on the occasion of Eid in Rupahihat, seizing hundreds of motorcycles that were being used to create chaos on the streets. The crackdown aimed to prevent road accidents and ensure public safety during the festivities.

Advertisment

In a proactive move, police set up naka checkings at Rupahihat Chariali, acting on directives from senior officials. Officers detained multiple violators for riding without helmets, lacking valid documents, and engaging in triple riding—an illegal practice that endangers lives. The operation led to long queues at the Rupahihat Police Station, as detained bikers and their owners gathered to reclaim their seized vehicles.

Eyewitnesses reported that groups of young riders were seen dangerously speeding through the streets, causing panic among pedestrians and commuters. Their reckless behavior prompted swift action from authorities.

Speaking on the operation, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rupahihat Police Station stated, "Today, on the occasion of Eid, many individuals were seen engaging in triple riding and violating traffic norms. Following the orders of our SP sir, we imposed naka checking at Rupahihat Chariali and detained bikes from multiple offenders. This operation was necessary to prevent accidents and ensure public safety. We will now proceed with imposing fines on the violators."