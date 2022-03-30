Assam Police Launch India's First eFSL System

In a milestone, Assam Police launched the country’s first e-Forensic Science Laboratory (eFSL) on Tuesday, said the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed that the eFSL will provide a system for downloading the forensic lab reports which can be used by all districts.

DGP Mahanta wrote, “Assam Police creates another milestone! Yesterday, inaugurated the country’s first eFSL System. We are the first state in the country to have developed an online system for downloading the Forensic Science Laboratory Reports, which can be used by all the districts.”