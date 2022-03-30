Assam Police Launch India's First eFSL System

In a milestone, Assam Police launched the country’s first e-Forensic Science Laboratory (eFSL) on Tuesday, said the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam.
Taking to Twitter, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed that the eFSL will provide a system for downloading the forensic lab reports which can be used by all districts.
DGP Mahanta wrote, “Assam Police creates another milestone! Yesterday, inaugurated the country’s first eFSL System. We are the first state in the country to have developed an online system for downloading the Forensic Science Laboratory Reports, which can be used by all the districts.”
Notably, the reports had to be sent physically earlier throughout the country which caused delays at crucial moments.
The Assam Police DGP said that the feature will ensure a timely receipt of reports which will help in the early completion of investigations.
He tweeted, “This feature will ensure timely receipt of FSL reports, which in turn will help in early completion of investigation. As opposed to the e-FSL Downloading, earlier entire country follows a system where the reports had to be sent physically, losing precious time in between.”
“Charge sheets used to be delayed, accused used to go free in absence of such reports, etc. Well, not any more,” he further wrote .