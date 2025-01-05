Assam Police Recover Stolen Liquor Worth Rs 3.14 Lakh in Kamrup

Assam Police have successfully recovered a large stash of stolen foreign liquor, valued at approximately Rs 3.14 lakh, in Jorsimuli, Goroimari under Kamrup district. The recovery followed a theft at a wine shop in Boko’s Hahim area, where thieves targeted the establishment on Friday night.

Advertisment

The stolen items included 63 cartons of assorted liquor, mobile phones, an inverter set, CCTV equipment, and cash amounting to Rs 2,400. The shop owner promptly alerted local police after discovering the theft.

Acting on a tip-off, Jorsimuli Police launched a covert operation late last night, targeting an abandoned house in the area. During the raid, police successfully recovered the stolen liquor, though other items, including the mobile phones and cash, have yet to be located.