Two Held For Smuggling Fake Notes Into Guwahati

Assam police have seized counterfeit currency worth over Rs 2 lakh from a vehicle traveling from Meghalaya to Guwahati at Jorabat.

Sources informed that the fake notes, all in ₹500 denominations, were intercepted during a routine check on Friday night.

Two individuals, identified as Bytanlang Kharkhongor and Jibai Angkya, were arrested in connection with the case. Both hail from the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Further investigation is on.

This seizure highlights the ongoing issue of fake note smuggling in the region, with several similar arrests being made in the past.

Recently, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Assam conducted a significant operation at Kamakhya Railway Station, where counterfeit currency worth Rs 23,44,500 was seized, and two individuals were apprehended.

