Assam Police Rescues 43 Cattle Heads in Two Separate Incidents

Assam Police rescued a total of 43 cattle heads in two separate incidents in the state, officials informed on Friday.

As many as 29 cattle heads were rescued after Police intercepted a truck on suspicion of illegal cattle head smuggling on Friday in Assam’s Khetri.

Police seized the truck with the registration number AS 02 CC 2289 and arrested two suspects.

The accused were identified as Azizul Islam and Shahidul Ali, residents of Samaguri in Nagaon district.

Along with the truck, police also seized a Terrano car with registration number AS 01 BP 9339. According to the police sources, the truck was following the seized car.