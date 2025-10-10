Assam Police Seize 21,600 Bottles of Illegal Cough Syrup Worth Crores

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized 21,600 bottles of illegal cough syrup worth Rs 2.16 crore in Cachar district on Thursday. Two persons from West Bengal were apprehended in connection with the case.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence regarding the illegal transportation of narcotic substances. Acting on the tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck bearing registration number WB-29B-1996 at Madhura Point in Rongpur, under Silchar Police Station. The vehicle was reportedly coming from Kolkata via the Lumding–Silchar route and was headed towards Tripura.

“During the search, police recovered 36 iron drums, each containing four cartons of ESKUF cough syrup. Each carton had 150 bottles, making a total of 21,600 bottles seized from the vehicle,” SSP Mahatta said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bapi Halder (45) and Tapash Biswas (42), both residents of West Bengal. The seizure was made in the presence of independent witnesses. Preliminary investigation revealed that the illegal consignment was being transported from West Bengal.

Police estimate the black-market value of the seized cough syrup at around Rs 2.16 crore. Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network involved in the smuggling.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to commend the operation, writing, “@cacharpolice, acting on credible intel, intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Rongpur and seized 21,600 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 2.16 crore. Two peddlers arrested. @assampolice’s strong steps and clear message.”

