Guwahati: 50 Cartons of Cough Syrup Seized From Bus at ISBT, Three Arrested

A large quantity of cough syrup was seized from a super bus bearing registration number AR 02A3487 at ISBT in Guwahati.

Advertisment

The consignment, transported from Siliguri to ISBT under the guise of a ghee shipment, was intercepted by Garchuk Police, ISBT Police, and Azara Police at the scene.

The bus was carrying 50 cartons containing a total of 3,850 bottles of cough syrup.

The police have also arrested the bus driver and handyman of the bus. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gulab Hussain, Hari Prasad Chettri, and Jyotish Basumatary.

Further investigation is on.

Also Read: Assam Police Seize 2,300 Bottles of Illicit Cough Syrup in Azara